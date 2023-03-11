“I congratulate the lads, we changed something at the end of the first half and we were more balanced making a good second half. When you take over a difficult situation you have to create that self-esteem that maybe the kids had lost, we try to bring ideas, concepts and mentality. I found a group of great availability and great values”.

“Since I made my debut in Serie A they gave me the label of 3-5-2, here we played four and we expressed ourselves better. When you take over you find a difficult situation, we have transferred a little self-esteem. It’s a team that must try to play the match against everyone, the opponent’s value was undoubted and we fought back blow for blow. We were good at reacting to the draw, we believed in it until the end. I didn’t think, from the outside, they had these moral qualities and techniques”.