Spice – Spice grows. He grows and wins, taking home the first important scalp of the season. The usual rises to the chair Nzola, author of the twelfth goal of the season. He sits among the best Daniel Maldinibete noire of the two Milanese.

Against Inter, in anticipation of the twenty-sixth day of the championship, they decide: the former Milan opens, the Angolan closes. And Leonardo Semplici, at the third consecutive useful result, can put a slice of peace of mind in his pocket. Hellas Verona, engaged on Sunday against Monza, is now distant six points.

The match

In the initial eleven Semplici relies on the duo Nzola – Shomurodov, in the first overall together from the start. On the other hand, Handanovic is back in goal and up front Inzaghi is betting everything on LuLa. The start is entirely made by the Nerazzurri. More than Spezia – Inter, we can speak of a rustic duel between Dragowski and Lautaro Martinez. In the 5th minute the Argentinian enters the game, but the Polish goalkeeper welcomes him to the Peak by rejecting laterally. Same scene a few minutes later. Caldara intervenes desperately on D’Ambrosio launched on the net.

After a careful review at the Var, Marinelli concedes the penalty. The “Toro” appears from the penalty spot, kicking well but still finds the 69 eagle to block his way.

Once the danger has escaped, the Peak roars again and the hosts take courage. The most tempting opportunity of the first half happens at the feet of Agudelo. The Colombian slides between the Nerazzurri shirts and in front of Handanovic raises a mocking but effective parable. It is only the uppercut that denies him the joy of his first league goal. The fraction ends like this, on the result of 0-0.

Photos from the match

Spezia-Inter, the photos of the match

The photographs of the Spezia-Inter match that was played at the Picco on 10 March.





In the second half the score always remains the same. Despite the variation of some interpreters, Inter makes the match and Spezia relies on the restarts. But it is in one of these, in the 55th minute, that the whites pass. Dragowski draws Nzola directly. The Angolan attacker engages in an individual duel with Acerbi, wins it and serves a chocolate to Daniel Maldini. The AC Milan striker feels the air of the derby and just inside the cold Handanovic penalty area.

Spezia finds the goal at home after more than two months and is galvanized. For ten minutes the eaglets are masters of the field. Then, thanks to Simone Inzaghi’s substitutions, it was Inter who regained altitude. In the 69th minute Calhanoglu tries from the edge of the area, but the ball ends up wide of the goal defended by Dragowski.

Five minutes after Lautaro Martinez, same outcome. To rebalance the match, the guests need the second penalty of the evening. Salva Ferrer’s foul on Dumfries, Marinelli has no doubts. This time on the floppy disk it shows up Lukaku, who makes no mistake and brings the match to 1-1. But the surprises at the Peak are not finished. A minute passes and Dumfries himself lands in the Kovalenko area: third penalty of the evening. Nzola is glacial, makes 12 in the season and brings his team forward. The incredible advance of the twenty-sixth day ends like this. The eagles beat for a big like Inter and detach the red zone by six points.

Simple and Spezia can now enjoy a quiet week. The appointment is set for next Friday, when the Eagles will fly to Reggio Emilia to face Sassuolo.

The arrival of the team

Spezia-Inter, the lights go on at the Peak: the arrival of the eaglets



Minute of silence to remember the victims of Cutro

Before the start of the match, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of the victims of the shipwreck in Cutro, as per indications issued by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò.