The struggle for salvation is still open. Cagliari receives Inter, the stadium will be full. Venice does not give up

Genoa – These are days full of anxieties and worries not only for Sampdoria and Genoa, but also for the other four clubs who will play for salvation in the last two days. The moment of truth is approaching.

Spice – At 33, like Sampdoria. He’s preparing for the away match in Udine, kick-off tomorrow at 18.Thiago

Subscribe to read too

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS