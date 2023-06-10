La Spezia – On the eve of the most important match of the season, Spezia decides not to give any advantage to their opponents, not communicating the list of players called. After all, Mr. Semplici is grappling with several absences, exacerbated by two heavy suspensions, so he will have to find the right solution to field a balanced formation but also have the weapons to be able to effectively offend his opponents. There will be no suspended Amian and captain Gyasi, moreover two elements that at the moment are also alternatives to each other, given the absence of Holm.

So if Semplici will still rely on the 3-5-2, he will have to choose the right winger in midfield between Ferrer who only played parts of the match during the year and Zurkowski, who however risks having to be used as a midfielder given the precarious situation in that area of ​​the camp. Last alternative the young Cipot. For the rest, Dragowski will return to defend the posts, while Wisniewski, Ampadu and Nikolaou will play in front of him. In the middle as mentioned, the right winger chosen, the others should be Bourabia, Esposito, Zurkowski and Reca, given that Ekdal is not yet at his best.

In front of the immovable Nzola he will probably be joined by Shomurodov, with a possible option for Agudelo, provided that the Colombian has disposed of the physical problems that are tormenting him in this period. Another player who is not at his best is Verde who, however, could be deployed during the match, while Bastoni and Maldini will be sure to be absent. Also to be evaluated during the match in progress who will be the penalty takers to keep on the pitch, given that if the tie persists at the end of the 90 minutes, there will be immediate penalties. There will be 4,500 La Spezia fans who will follow the team in this decisive play-off.