Salvation playoff at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia: the arrival of Spezia and Verona at the stadium



Reggio Emilia – Winning tonight makes all the difference in the world. History is being written at the Mapei Stadium. Spezia and Hellas Verona play for salvation in a match that has all the features of a final. The ninety minutes of the play-off, plus any penalties, decide who between the eagles and the Scaligeri deserves to remain in Serie A paradise and who, on the contrary, to descend into the hell of the cadetteria.

So it won’t be a simple pedantic challenge. The athletic look will count, of course. But even more it will reveal the psychological one. The two teams, at the end of a championship as long as it was exhausting, they arrived at the moment of therefore at the end of different pathsbut with the same result. Spezia got off to a better start and has almost always been outside the red zone. Hellas Verona, on the other hand, experienced a troubled season, but eventually caught up with the play-off. Both, one before the other after, have changed their technical guide. In the Gulf of Poets Luca Gotti was replaced by Leonardi Semplici. In the shadow of the Arena, the duo Zaffaroni – Bocchetti took over from Luca Cioffi. And they are now the protagonists of a story that, inevitably, will have winners and losers.

To emulate Antonio Soda, who won the B play-out with Verona in 2007, the former Cagliari player still relies on the 3-5-2. Orphan of several pieces, including the two right wingers Amian and Gyasi, Simple launches Salva Ferrer owner in the most important challenge of the year. With him making up the midline are Zurkowski, Esposito, Bourabia and Reca. In defense, then, space for the trio Wisniewski, Ampadu, Nikolaou to protect the rediscovered Dragowski. While the attack is entrusted to the duo Shomurodov – Nzola.

The two La Scala coaches respond, therefore, with the 3-4-2-1. The only striker is Milan Djuric. Inspired by Ngonge and Lazovic. Faroni and Depaoli are the wingers, while Sulemana and Tameze move in the middle of the field. Finally, in front of Montipò, the defensive trio is made up of Magnani, Hien and Dawidowicz.