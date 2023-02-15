Spezia, fourth from bottom in the standings with only two points ahead of Hellas, has decided to sack Luca Gotti. The announcement will come in the next few hours and on Sunday Fabrizio Lorieri, Gotti’s deputy, will take his place on the bench. However, the Lorieri solution will be temporary: the Ligurian managers are looking for an agreement with Leonardo Semplici, the last two experiences at Spal, led by Lega Pro in Serie A (from 2014 to 2020), and at Cagliari (from February to September 2021) . Spezia is back from the draw in Empoli where they made a comeback (from 2-0 to 2-2). The Bianconeri had previously lost three matches in a row and now their position in the standings is very complicated.