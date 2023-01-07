La Spezia – Luca Gotti does not close the door to the use of Dragowski in Sunday’s match against Lecce. The Polish goalkeeper, victim of a dislocated right ankle in the match against Verona on November 13th, will try to recover in extremis to remedy the Ligurian goalkeeper emergency. Zoet, his replacement, will in fact have it for two months due to a knee ligament problem. “Dragowksi is accelerating his recovery, he wants to return as soon as possible and he has always expressed it. Today during the finishing up we will make our assessments,” said Gotti. Excluded at the moment when he’s back on the transfer market, the alternative is to field 2002 Zovko: “He’s very happy to have given his contribution to a group in which he’s well integrated.”

Against the Salentines Spezia tries to increase the margin on the third last place, occupied by Sampdoria at -5. Lecce, on the other hand, sails calmly in mid-table. “It is probably the team that, in terms of approach to matches and organization, resembles Spezia the most – says Gotti -. Said with a positive meaning, they are two clubs that face Serie A with humility wanting to conquer salvation an inch at a time with grit. They have scored 10 points in their last four games, completely changing their standings. They are confident, run a lot and are aggressive. We do the same.”

Spezia who missed the victory against Atalanta by conceding a goal in added time. There are 5 points lost by the whites around the 90th minute in this championship, all with the greats (Atalanta, Fiorentina, Milan and Naples). “Aside from the comeback suffered by Fiorentina, the result of a technical-tactical problem, the others have a common denominator: the team that finishes the match is not the one that starts it. There are different players who have to manage different moments of the match and consequently the result”, says Gotti, implicitly emphasizing his expectations regarding the market. “However the fact that he has already lost so many points in the last few minutes is becoming a mental problem – he adds -. For fear of conceding a last minute goal we retreat and are unable to be aggressive on the ball. It’s something we perceive on a more or less conscious level”. Finishing today in the rain. The only doubt represented by the number 10 Green still in ailments. It will be the first training session for newcomer Salvatore Esposito, who will go to the stands tomorrow. “Esposito is a quality player, welcome! He needs to be tested in Serie A, after doing very well in Serie B, starting on Monday.”