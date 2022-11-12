La Spezia – “It’s the worst time to face Verona. I’ve seen all the matches with Bocchetti on the bench and they deserved more, just like us. they are worth a lot, as for us “. These are the considerations of Luca Gotti, Spezia coach, in view of the match against Verona. The Eaglets, returning from two points in the last 7 games, have seen the margin with the relegation zone tapering off. Away, the trend is the worst in Serie A: 7 defeats in a row with only one goal, that of Maldini against Milan. In the last round with Udinese a home draw with many wasted opportunities.

“There is a little bit of bitterness because we were trying to take the three points to get to the stop, after the match in Verona, with a better ranking “, admits Gotti, who in any case enjoys the trust of the club. controversy of the Scaligeri, Gotti underlines how even Spezia complained about a penalty not given at the end of the match against Udinese for a push in the area.

“Pereyra’s seems more evident to me – says Gotti -. If I have to do an analysis as a coach, even for us against Cremonese there was a touch of hand in the area that did not lead to a penalty. An episode very similar to that happened between Verona and Juventus. At the end of the match the reasons given in the two episodes for not assigning the penalty were different. At the beginning of the year we said with the referees that we would go in the direction of football and therefore an involuntary touch of the hand went evaluated case by case “.

At the Bentegodi there will be no injured Reca, who also lost the chance to play the World Cup with Poland. “He is a generous person. He was operated on before the start of the retreat, since July I don’t think he has ever been able to do three consecutive training days. Without the World Cup he will have a proper rehabilitation and the rest of the championship fully from Reca”. S.ugli injuries, Kovalenko remains out. “Dragowski will be evaluated today, he is better. Gyasi has been training for a few days and Green can also be in the match.”