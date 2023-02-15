La Spezia – No turnaround on the Spezia Calcio bench, Luca Gotti remains in command. The decision came during the night, after a long day of consultations and reflections.

It all started yesterday, when Philip Platek, after landing at Malpensa and taking part in the league meeting, arrived in the Gulf of Poets to settle the situation. In fact, upon the president’s arrival at the headquarters, the discussions would have begun, culminating, it would seem, with the summoning of half a dozen players to the “Ferdeghini”.

The night, then, was decisive for bringing advice. Gotti remains seated on the bench of Spezia Calcio e this morning he will be regularly in Follo to lead the 11 am session. Another step towards Sunday’s delicate challenge, when Juventus will arrive at the “Alberto Picco” stadium in La Spezia, packed for the occasion.