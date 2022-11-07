La Spezia – “These two games count for more than we would have liked, because we come from three consecutive defeats and we need to score points and to improve the ranking before the break. I will make training choices in order to better manage those players who do not have full time available“.

He said it Luca Gotti, coach of Spezia, on the eve of the match against Udinese. For the coach, this is a challenge to the club he has worked with in recent years, passing from second in Tudor to owner of the bench. “From an emotional point of view it will be an even stronger emotion for me. Udinese have a solid and tested playing system to which they have added interesting young people in the right points. We must face them with great attention.”

Daniel Maldini, after the goal against Milan, could play again the starter. “He is a young man with quality and great room for improvement”, said Gotti before dwelling on the return of Bastoni, who was stopped for a month due to an injury. “He has done two training sessions with the team-he concluded-, I expect to give him a few minutes”.