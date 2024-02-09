La Spezia – «The match in Terni is worth a lot. We will have to play to the best of our ability and not think about the ranking but only about Ternana.” It's clear Luca D'Angelo. There are no loopholes. The match scheduled for Sunday 11 February at Libero Liberati offers important points in the race for salvation. And Spezia cannot afford to make mistakes.

Along the lines of what happened in recent days, when the eagle coach met some amateur colleagues, the press conference on the eve of the match mainly concerned the tactical topic. «The team can play in different ways – he specifies -. We have the opportunity to decide from game to game. I wouldn't focus, therefore, on a gaming system, but more on performance and attitude». Spezia has «a very technical midfield. Now we need depth and mobility up front.” In Terni «we will have to be good at deploying tactics, technique and intelligence: these are the weapons we will have to use».

The team is doing well. «We just need to evaluate Hristov's condition» continues. Jureskin, Elia and Bandinelli are recovered. Consequently, the usual Reca, Kouda, Wisniewski and Gelashvili will remain in the pits. The new signing Giovanni Di Serio, however, «has trained well. He is available and ready to be part of the game. Let's see if from the start or during the race. But in general from now on we can draw on different qualities and have more solutions.” Even in midfield, where Nagy has arrived to replenish a department in difficulty: «Adam and Salvatore Esposito go well together: they give us a complete midfield. But let's not forget that in that role we have other strong players like Bandinelli and Cassata. In a championship that is both physically and mentally demanding, having many quality options is very important.”