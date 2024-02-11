Terni – Spezia and Ternana are at the last call. The salvation train is ready to leave. The speakers announce it, the Serie B standings say it. The postponement of the Libero Liberati stadium is worth double, triple. It's almost a final. The direct competitors all left points along the way. Consequently, winning the direct match would be equivalent to leaving at least four teams behind and looking with confidence to those who, outside the play-out zone, are just one match away.

Ternana – Spezia: the official lineups

Aquilotti and Fere have the same points in the standings: 21. The Ligurians are coming off a win and a draw. The transfer market gave ready and top class players to Luca D'Angelo, capable of revolutionizing the team and finding four points in two weeks. Therefore the Spezia coach decided not to change. The structure remains unchanged. It's the same one that allowed the 3-2 at Pisa and a courageous 1-1 home draw against Catanzaro. Zoet is in goal. The four-man defense features Mateju, Muhl, Bertola and Nikolaou. Salvatore Esposito is the brains of the team. At his sides are Nagy, who arrived in the last negotiation session, and Cassata. Verde and Jagiello, who did well on the last day, are the attacking midfielders. They have the task of triggering the scoring streak of the lone striker Falcinelli, still hunting for his first goal in the white shirt.

Roberto Breda responds by fielding Ternana with the usual 3-5-2. Iannarilli is the goalkeeper. Capuano, Sgarbi and Lucchesi make up the three-man line to protect the red-green posts. Luperini and Carboni are the full-back wingers, while Pyyhtia, Casasola and Amatucci move in the center of the pitch. Finally, up front, the attacking tandem is made up of former Cagliari player Gaston Pereiro, also a new face who arrived in January, and Raimondo. The referee is Mr. Federico Dionisi from L'Aquila.