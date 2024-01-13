Como – «I need new faces». Spezia drowns in Lake Como and goes into retirement. While Luca D'Angelo tries to ask for the last lifeline from the company. Cutrone, Gabrielloni and a wild Da Cunha have just confirmed Liguria's fears of relegation when the coach arrives at the press conference. He is dark-faced, quotes Freud and tells field anecdotes. But above all he delivers a message to society, inviting her to intervene in the transfer market. «The team needs players with personality – he says -. Of someone who didn't experience last year's relegation nor this difficult half of the championship. The situation is not easy. Now we will have to cushion the blow. We are in crisis from a psychological point of view: it is evident.”

D'Angelo he still believes in salvation, but he cannot help but notice the limitations of the squad at his disposal: «We are weak mentally, not in the way we play. The important thing, therefore, is that valid pieces arrive. People who know what Spezia needs at a time like this. I don't care about the transfer formula.” Contracts don't go on the field. The former Pisa player knows this, asking above all for freshness of mind: «The idea was to return to Serie A immediately. But it was denied by the facts. The objective, from now on, is only one: to get behind five teams. Nothing else”. Sigmund Freud «will not be able to help us – he continues –. He won't tell us how to get out of hibernation after the goals conceded.” Even yesterday, in fact, Nikolaou and his teammates collapsed at the first difficulties: «Como proved to be stronger. We lost badly and that's not good. But in the first half hour we did better than them. Saying this after a 4-0 is absurd, I know. But this is the reality: three wasted scoring opportunities.”

The reference is to the opportunities that first happened to the captain, then to Antonucci and Verde. «They, however, shot four times: in two they scored, in the others they were only stopped by the post. However, I repeat, they deserved to win.” So much so that in the end, four goals down, the Abruzzo coach told the team to stay low: «I'm not ashamed to tell it. I didn't want to concede another goal. I preferred not to suffer the fifth than to suffer the flag. The problem is that we create a lot, but we almost never shoot in the door.” And in the game of football it is not a detail.

Now the team will go into training camp. The club announced this after the Sinigaglia debacle. He will prepare the difficult challenge against Cremonese behind closed doors while the city continues to be in turmoil. Even before Como the fans had visited both the Ferdeghini and the Follo sports centre. Then the guest sector appeared a banner dedicated to Platek. An unmistakable sheet, with the writing: “Go home!”.