La Spezia – Scooters, flags, chants and smoke bombs. The Spezia fans rallied around the team before the match against Lecco. The appointment was at 12 under the Aquilotto hotel. They waited for the players to get on the bus and escorted them to the Alberto Picco stadium. “This Saturday – wrote the Curva Ferrovia fans in a statement – let's leave all the thoughts we have outside the stadium. Let's just think about singing to bring home this fundamental victory.” (video by Daniele Izzo)



00:42