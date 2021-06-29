La Spezia – Riccardo Pecini tries Domenico Tedesco more than the Bundesliga sirens do. Marco Giampaolo says no thanks, but with class, first choice. Roberto Venturato is waiting to have an opportunity and who knows if it is not the good one, but in a different world than Cittadella, and it really seems like a big risk for Spezia to experience the effect it has. Francesco Farioli is studying for now as a coach, under Uefa A, but is about to leave for Turkey, where they would not take an early farewell well at Karagumruk.

Many names under observation, but within three days at the latest, at the turn of the formalization of his new role as head of the Aquilotta technical area, Riccardo Pecini will almost certainly arrive at the definition of the new coach who will replace Vincenzo Italiano. His and that of the coach who will be an ungrateful task, because it will always be about doing as or better than an important predecessor.

At the moment the company adds nothing to what is developing in Florence; the dialogue with Commisso and Barone continues, once the solution has been found to terminate the contract of the Sicilian from Karlsruhe, and awaits developments. German favorite, Venturato risky outsider, Iachini final chance; in the last few hours there is also the desire to try a coach who has made the Primavera in the last year, an idea. Everything will be decided in the sprint.

Philip PlatekMeanwhile, the American president was yesterday on a diplomatic visit to the Inter headquarters, accompanied by the CEO Tella. We are looking for a synergy with the Italian champion club, but before going on to players and talking about the transfer market and any loans from the Nerazzurri home, it will take the directives of a coach.

Meanwhile, there is the possibility that Matteo Ricci, released, reconstruct its history with the Spezia. The player, who expired without renewal (as a national team), for a few days has anticipated the preparation, despite not having a team yet, in Forte dei Marmi together with some of his teammates.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS