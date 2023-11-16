La Spezia – This morning (Thursday 16 November), at the Ferdeghini sports centre, managed by Spezia Calcio, a pig’s head was found near an eloquent banner: “Time out“. It is yet another threatening episode, aimed at the eagle footballers, attributable to the ultras of the Curva Ferrovia. After the home draw with Ternana and the dismissal of the coach Massimiliano Alvini, the footballer Daniele Verde reported the damage to his off-road vehicle and an eagle manager was threatened outside his house by three hooded youths. Now the pig’s head. The Digos policemen led by the manager Gianluca Cariola are investigating the three episodes.