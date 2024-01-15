La Spezia – The owner of Spezia Calcio, Robert Platek, has succeeded in bringing the right and left together. Metaphorically he compared the devil to holy water. The opposing political sides of the La Spezia municipal council, at least for once, are united and all rowing in the same direction. «Platek needs to clarify and report where he wants to drag the most glorious over one hundred year old football club in the province” is the unanimous chorus. In recent days the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini had sent an email to the company, requesting an urgent meeting with Robert Platek. The 4-0 in Como fuels anger and concern even among politicians. «The ownership must say what it wants to do – underlines the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini -. There is the theme of salvation and there is the theme of the stadium. So far they have invested a lot of money, unfortunately badly, but if they don't make an effort they risk throwing away sixty million euros. Out of respect for the city, the province and all the fans, they must say what they intend to do in the next few days, otherwise it is clear what will happen. I trust in their immediate clarification.”

The comment from the president of the regional council Gianmarco Medusei was very harsh of the League: «You can lose, you can even be relegated to Serie C – he says – but nobody makes fun of the city and the fans who don't deserve all this. A year ago we were largely safe in Serie A. The club must say what it wants to do and demonstrate it with facts by the end of the transfer window in January 2024. Don't speculate on Spezia.”

«The Spezia situation is dramatic – says Davide Natale regional councilor of the Democratic Party – I believe that the city, its institutional representatives and all those who love the colors of our city's team call the owners and management to responsibility. This week is crucial for the fate of our team. Spezia is not only a team but also a company. We ask for attention and respect. Together”.

The city councilor Massimo Lombardi municipal councilor of the Communist Refoundation and historic Orgoglio Spezzino fan asks himself: «What can politics do? Maybe we could have moved a little earlier when the time needed to build the stadium was extended, but I don't know how much it would have changed. The mayor was right to request a meeting because the next fifteen days will be decisive for the fate of Spezia, but if Platek sells the players and doesn't replace them it will end badly. This is the end of the Danish team Sonderjyske, left to their fate by Platek.”

The former deputy mayor of La Spezia Cristiano Ruggia is pessimistic, already a member of the Italian Communists: «Here politics matters little – he cuts it short – it can't do anything about the management problem. I remember when we intervened with the then mayor Massimo Federici, but by then the bankruptcy of Spezia Calcio had ended and we managed the situation in the absence of the club. Here the situation is completely different: today there is a president, there is a company, even though the boat is leaking on all sides. I really don't know what the mayor can do because the situation appears truly desperate.”

The municipal councilor Giacomo Peserico, of the Peracchini Mayor civic list, he subscribes to Picco like his entire family. Last November 11, after Lecco-Spezia, he also wrote to the club as a fan to ask for explanations about the team's difficult moment “but I received no response, not even a formal letter”. Today he is highly worried and disappointed after yet another defeat suffered in Como by the eagles: «Politics can't do anything other than urge the owners to clarify and explain the programs, unfortunately we don't receive any answers. And I am sorry because, although complex, contacts with Platek for the construction of the Alberto Picco stadium have been initiated and with fruitful team work the sports facility has been improved. But if relegation to Serie C arrives, all this work will be in vain.” Peserico is also worried about the club's distance from the city: «No one speaks, no one explains and communication is left to coach D'Angelo, who has also been clear from the beginning. But it's not enough. At this rate there is no future.”