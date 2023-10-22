Spice – These are days of waiting, went to see the national team scores and prepare for the time to come. A future now close, which is written as postponement of the tenth matchday of Serie B and reads Palermo – Spezia. Technically it’s a big match. The rosanero sail in the waters of high rankings. The Whites, despite a difficult start to the season, have achieved three consecutive useful results and have a squad built to fight at the top.

«We respect Palermo, but we will play our cards” underlined Alvini in the press conference the day before. To beat the Sicilians, launched by three consecutive victories, there will be a need not only for favorable draws but also for a practically perfect game strategy. In other words, that soul that the Spezia coach has been building since the beginning of the season and which has been seen at times between Brescia, Feralpisalò and Pisa. The turning point, in fact, came thanks to the module change. From 4-3-3 to 3-4-1-2 the step was not so short, but it allowed several players to express themselves at their best.

Among these Nicolò Bertola, who at the Renzo Barbera stadium he will return to lead the eagle rearguard. The young man, a product of the La Spezia youth sector, is the real revelation of this start of the season. In him Alvini has found the perfect central defender of the back pack. In Palermo he will share with Nikolaou and Amian the most difficult task of all: marking Matteo Brunori. The fate of the match depends on their duel. But not only. Face to face will be played all over the pitch. In particular in midfield, where Zurkowski and Salvatore Esposito will most likely move, and on both wingers. Elijah, at the momentis ahead of Cassata for a starting shirt on the right wing, while on the opposite flank Reca is sure of his place. Verde, then, will replace the injured Kouda behind the strikers, who will most likely be Antonucci and Moro. The last box, that of the goalkeeper, will be filled by Dragowski. The Pole will return between the sticks after the personal problems that kept him out of Spezia – Pisa.

On the other side, Eugenio Corini has to give up Mamadou Coulibaly but brings Valente and Di Mariano back on the bench. There is little news compared to the last match against Modena. Pigliacelli will be in goal. The four-man defense will be made up of Mateju and Aurelio, favored over Lund, on the wings and the former Ceccaroni and Lucioni in the centre. Henderson and Stulac are sure of their places in midfield, while Segre competes for the starting shirt with Gomes. Finally, few doubts in attack. Together with the striker Matteo Brunori there will be Federico Di Francesco and Roberto Insigne.