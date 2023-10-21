Spice – «We respect Palermo, but we will play our cards». Massimiliano Alvini is not hiding. Serie B returns and offers a challenge to the Rosanero club, the second strength of the championship, on Spezia’s path.

«The team worked well in the two-week break» adds the coach. Despite the ailments that have affected some members of the squad, the eaglets are ready to fly to Sicily: «We will have a couple of situations to check. Muhl won’t be there. Bandinelli carries a problem from the match against Pisa, while Kouda is still dealing with an inflammation. We will evaluate their conditions better in the hours that separate us from the Renzo Barbera match.”

However, there will certainly be the three central strikers available to the former Cremonese player: Moro, Esposito and Krollis. «Luca worked well during the break. I’m sure he’ll have an excellent game on Monday night. He has all my trust.” He like Francesco Pio, who scored with the Under 21 “Azzurrini”: «I watched the whole match with the staff and I’m happy for his goal. And I’m happy with Krollis too – he adds -. He played forty minutes with Latvia, we will see if we can give him even more space.” Perhaps starting from the postponement of Palermo: «We will face a strong opponent, who has value and a clear objective. But from what I’m seeing in training I’m confident. There is great trust and sense of responsibility among my boys.”

Now, therefore, all that remains is «raise the level of dominance of the match– We did it with Pisa, but only for a while. We have to improve. The ranking, in fact, is not good. But we are coming from positive and important results, achieved through good performances.” This is the path traced by Max Alvini.