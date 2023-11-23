La Spezia – The Spezia footballer Save Ferrer he announced via social media that he has cancer and is about to begin treatment. “It’s not easy to have to write this message – writes the Spaniard on Instagram – but I want to convey positivity to you. I have been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and I will undergo treatment in the next few weeks. I can’t deny that it was a hard blow for me and my family, but the doctors’ prognosis is positive and I hope to be able to play football again soon and enjoy life. Fear does not exist in my battle against this disease.”

The 25-year-old has been playing on loan at Cypriot side Anorthosis since August, after being among the protagonists in 2020 historic promotion of Spezia to Serie A. He will make 50 appearances in the top Italian championship between 2020 and 2023.

“We rejoiced, we hugged each other and we cried together. We know your strength well and we are sure that in this case too you will be able to come out on top! Go Save! We are all with you!”, the message from the La Spezia club to the player, who is under contract until 2025.