La Spezia – An excited day at Spezia Calcio. In addition to Leonardo Semplici’s press conference, the last of the season, the eagle players were encouraged at the Follo training center by more than four hundred fans. At the end of training, however, the eagle supporters witnessed the injury of Bartolomiej Dragowski. The Polish number one left the field on a stretcher and was subjected to checks. The call for Rome will depend on their outcome.(video by Daniele Izzo)



