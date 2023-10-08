Cesena – The one between Spezia and Pisa it is not and can never be a game like the others. Divided by less than one hundred kilometres, the two cities have always had a more than important football rivalry. A derby, even though they don’t share a province or region. Therefore, beyond a ranking situation that sees them both struggling to stay afloat, the challenge of the Dino Manuzzi of Cesena has a double value.

Winning today is worth more, it’s undeniable. And not only because the three points would allow them to jump up in the standings and enjoy a peaceful break. But also for the value of a historic match. Spezia hasn’t won against Pisa since 2005. The game was played in Group A of Serie C and the eagles won 2-0 thanks to Guidetti’s brace, on both occasions scored by Eddy Baggio. Since then, in six matches played all in Serie B, there have been two draws and four victories for the Tuscans.

The official lineups

A trend that Massimiliano Alvini will have to try to reverse. First of all to give continuity to the results achieved with Brescia and Feralpisalò. The coach will have to do without Bertola, the cornerstone of his 3-5-2. The young man has not recovered from a physical problem and will leave the starting shirt to Muhl. Nikolaou and Amian move on either side of him. The other surprise is between the posts: there is no Dragowski, Zoet in his place. Doubts also resolved about the rest of the eleven. Elia won the run-off with Cassata and presides over the right wing. On the left there is the immovable Reca, while Salvatore Esposito and Bandinelli play in the middle. Confirmation for Francesco Pio Esposito at the center of the attack, preferred to Luca Moro. The starting lineup is completed by playmakers Kouda and Antonucci. However, Daniele Verde is still on the bench. Fucecchio’s coach was clear: «I like technical and quality players: I will do everything to be able to field them, but under the right conditions».

In Pisa, in addition to the long-term patients Tramoni and D’Alessandro, there is no Arena. In his place in the 4-4-2 Alberto Aquilani chooses Esteves. The number 19 and Piccinini are the wingers, while Moreo and Torregrossa play in attack. The midfield dyke is made up of Marin and Barberis. Finally, Beruatto, Canestrelli, Caracciolo and Leverbe move in defense. Nicolas goes in goal.