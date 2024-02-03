Spice – Raise the ranking and avenge the harsh defeat of the first leg. Luca D'Angelo's Spezia has two missions. One is vitally important. The other can act as a stimulus. Catanzaro arrives at the Alberto Picco stadium, the newly promoted team that is surprising the entire academy. Among the first to test the qualities of the Calabrians, a few months ago, were the eaglets. They conceded four goals against Ceravolo and left the Giallorossi's home with a sense of negativity that continues into the present.

Spezia – Catanzaro: the official lineups

The victory in Pisa marked the way. But now D'Angelo's team will have to shake off the ghosts of the past and march without pause. Despite last week's performance, Spezia is still last. The direct competitors for salvation keep pace, which is why the margin for error is minimal. Above all, the coach is aware of this, having received the latest reinforcements from the transfer market this week and does not hesitate to put them on the field. It has already happened in the past weeks, it happened again today. Adam Nagy, who landed from Pisa, immediately ends up in the starting eleven. He is one of the two midfielders alongside Salvatore Esposito. The other is Cassata. Jagiello will also make his debut from the first minute: he will move across the attacking midfield and will have the task of triggering the Verde – Falcinelli duo that did so well in Tuscany. Finally, defending Zoet's goal, there are Mateju, Hristov, Bertola and Nikolaou.

Vivarini responds with the tried and tested 4-4-2. Fulignati defends Catanzaro's goal. In front of him Veroli and Situm on the flanks, Antonini and Scognamillo in the middle. Verna and Pompetti are the Giallorossi's driving force, while the imagination travels on the external lanes thanks to Sounas and Vandeputte. The former Iemmello and Biasci move in attack.