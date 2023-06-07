La Spezia – The countdown has started. After the official decision of Lega Serie A to play the salvation play-off with Hellas Verona at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, the attention in the Spezia house is all focused on the last eleven of the season. A training that, in all likelihood, will be strongly influenced by injuries and suspensions.

Who will definitely not be in the match is the captain, Emmanuel Gyasi. Together with Kelvin Amian, sent off on the final day of the championship with Roma, the Ghanaian will deprive Leonardo Semplici of his spare right winger for his 3-5-2. The Tuscan technician, in fact, will go to war with the numbered men. After Mattia Caldara, too Simone Bastoni and Daniel Maldini they ended the season early. None of the three will be available for what is to all intents and purposes a final with permanence in the Olympus of Italian football at stake.

But that is not all. Also Albin Ekdal, Kevin Agudelo and Daniele Verde not just the best. None of the three took the field as a starter in the last game. The hope is to have them available in a good level of form for Verona. Everything, however, will be evaluated in the next few hours.

The Gialloblù, on the other hand, after yesterday’s unloading session today dedicated themselves to tactical exercises and work out in the gym. One of the most representative players fully recovered: Darko Lazovic. After the thirty-one minutes played against Milan, it is probable that the Serbian fullback will be deployed from the first minute by Zaffaroni in the most delicate match of the year.