Spezia and Udinese draw 1-1 at the peak, the images

At the Picco Spezia and Udinese they got a draw that moves the rankings of both: here are some moments of the match





La Spezia – Spezia and Udinese drew 1-1 in the advance of the 14th matchday of Serie A. Liguri ahead in the 33rd minute with Reca, who collects a pass from Ampadu behind the defense, controls left and right beats Silvestri. Udinese’s equalizer in the 43rd minute with Lovric on the counterattack, on an assist from the left of Success. A goal for offside was canceled precisely to the Juventus striker at 0-0.

In the recovery the game remains in balance, with the two teams facing each other mostly in the middle of the pitch without being able to create real goal chances. Third consecutive draw for Udinese, fourth in the last five games. Sottil’s team no longer knows how to win and remains in eighth place in the standings with 24 points equal to Inter. After three knockouts in a row, however, a precious point for Gotti’s Spezia which rises to 10 points but always in the relegation zone.