La Spezia – The goalkeeper of La Spezia Bartolomiej Drągowski, who was injured at Bentegodi in Verona in the last round of the championship, suffered a high degree injury to the talofibular ligament and the calcaneal fibular ligament, as well as a partial injury to the deltoid ligament in his right leg. These are the results of the magnetic resonance carried out in the morning at a clinical center in La Spezia.

The player must observe a period of absolute rest and then he can embark on the path of recovery. Surgery is currently excluded.

His absence is quantified by the Ligurian club’s medical area in about 60 days. Dragowski should therefore be available again towards the end of January 2023. Spezia Calcio will not return to the market to look for a new goalkeeper, but will entrust the goal to Jeroen Zoet during the Pole’s absence.