Spezia loses 3-2 at Atalanta: Paolo Ardito’s comment



Bergamo – Crossbars and goals, with the corner kick as the lowest common denominator. Atalanta and Spezia, after the pyrotechnic eighth final in January, made the spectators of the Gewiss Stadium climb again on a roller coaster of emotions. The Orobies are still the winners. But the 3-2 final leaves more than a few hopes for the eagles in view of the race for salvation. In fact, after not too convincing performances, Semplici’s team proved to stay inside the match until the end, repeatedly coming close to equalizing.

The match

Of course, it cannot be said that Atalanta – Spezia is not synonymous with goals. The eighth final of the Italian Cup decreed it, the 33rd matchday of Serie A reiterated it. If in January the first half ended with the result of 3-2, in the championship Orobici and Aquilotti limited themselves to 1- 1. To unlock the match, after a quarter of an hour of fighting in midfield, is Emmanuel Gyasi. In the 17th minute Spezia calmly comes out from below and, thanks to the technique of Ampadu, Shomurodov and Bastoni, manages to trigger the captain who, glacial, beats Musso for the second goal of the season. Atalanta, surprised, first risks suffering the double disadvantage and then starts to raise the engine rpm. It was the 23rd minute when the Nerazzurri came close to scoring twice through Toloi and Koopmeiners. A prelude to the equalizer, which arrives punctually on the half hour and is beautiful. The signature is by De Roon, who from twenty meters throws a fireball on which Dragowski can do nothing. In fact, it’s the last emotion of a beautiful and fun first half, but with many breaks.

The start of the recovery of the hosts, however, it is dazzling. Leading the assault is Davide Zappacosta, who stages a real personal show. The first episode, the decisive one, takes place in the 47th minute. Atalanta’s 77 collects a rejection by the La Spezia defense and beats an innocent Dragowski from the edge of the area. Two rounds of the clock go by and the former Chelsea player is close to scoring again. Goal that, in the 53rd minute, comes thanks to Muriel. The Colombian is good at being found in the right place at the right time and, again following a corner kick, giving the Goddess a double advantage. The hosts are overflowing and in the 58th minute it is still Zappacosta who comes close to scoring. In the event, still good Dragowski, helped by the crossbar, to avert the danger. Closed fifteen hellish minutes, however, the guests settle down and taking advantage of a mistake by Toloi, they shorten the distances. Bourabia is registered in the scorer’s table, very able to put Shomurodov’s perfect assist behind Musso. In that swing of emotions that is the match at the Gewiss Stadium, it is Atalanta who are now being cautious. Wisniewski tries to take advantage of it, but his header ends up centimeters wide. And Spezia, before Marinelli whistles for the end of the match, also has the opportunity to equalize the goal posts. In fact, only the crossbar stopped a spectacular right-footed shot from Verde.

The Spezia runs into Bergamo in the second consecutive defeat, but nothing is compromised yet. Indeed, compared to what has been shown in the last two days, the eaglets have appeared alive, putting a team that sails towards European positions such as Atalanta in difficulty until the last minute. All of this in the week leading up to the internal or external challenge with the Cremonese.

Simple: “Lo Spezia believed in it until the end. We can save ourselves”

“Today we needed to be more careful, but the team behaved well in reacting. We believed in it right up to the end, creating chances but it’s clear that it’s not easy to get results here. But we can only win races and score those points through performance what we need”. Thus Leonardo Semplici, coach of Spezia, comments on Sky Sport the defeat against Atalanta. “Special results always happen in the championship finals, I hope this time we’ll be able to get results. The team and the boys are giving everything, I think we have the means to save ourselves,” he added.