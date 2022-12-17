La Spezia – Spezia defeated 1-3 by Sparta Rotterdam in the second friendly scheduled during the Spanish retreat. Match with an unprecedented three-stroke formulaone of 45′ and two of half an hour, to be able to play as many players as possible.

Dutch goals by Verschueren, Saito and Tahiri, the goal by Gyasi for the Ligurians. Gotti proposed a 3-5-2 for the entire test, leaving Nzola and goalkeeper Zoet at rest, who stopped due to a contracture that doesn’t worry the medical staff. The goalkeeper will be evaluated in the coming days, in consideration of the fact that Dragowski will still have some more for a few weeks due to the bad injury suffered in Verona on November 13th. Grandstand only for Jakub KiwiorPolish defender returning from the World Cup in Qatar and joined yesterday.

“Today’s result isn’t positive, but today the priority was to try to grow in our physical form,” defender Salva Ferrer said. immediately: our goal is to be among them”.