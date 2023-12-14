La Spezia – «The objective is to follow up on the victory in Ascoli». Luca D'Angelo leads the way. On Friday 15 December the Picco stadium will be the stage for Spezia–Bari. An important challenge, which we will be able to tell if the keen eaglet in the Marche it is the result of chance or a real healing.

Nikolaou and his companions will host within friendly walls a great ex like Pasquale Marino. «Bari is a very good team – admits the Spezia coach -. It's built well, with quality players and doesn't just aim to defend itself. So I expect an open game. There will be spaces and we will have to exploit them by playing better than Ascoli.” The victory in the last round gave oxygen to the team. But the sun has not yet shone again on the eagle reality: «I don't know if we have unblocked ourselves. Reality still says that the ranking is not positive. The players know this and have trained with desire and determination.”

The goal is come back to get the three points at Picco too. «We will try to get a result – he continues –. The friendly camp must be exploited. There are always difficulties, but we must rely on our public.” In addition, of course, to the quality of the players: «Hristov not only gave us the winning goal, but also charisma and solidity. His playing time, however, will have to be evaluated: he has been out for a long time. Zurkowski, on the other hand, is an important footballer. I expect him to get even better.” Finally, the announcement: «Dragowski has trained with the group for the last three days – concludes the coach -. But against Bari Zoet will be between the posts.”