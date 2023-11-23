La Spezia – «I still remember my first match as a coach. I sat on the Rimini bench. Since, every match is emotion. The debut even more so.” He can’t wait to get started Luca D’Angelo. More than a week after his appointment, the Pescara native is ready to lead Spezia. Friday 24 November (at 8.30pm) will find Sampdoriain a derby that will be played in a “beautiful and full of many fans” Ferraris.

After ten days of study, his new team will be able to show on the field what they have proven at the Follo Municipal Court: «I have nothing to say. The boys presented themselves well. They want to resolve a difficult situation. There was no lack of commitment and intensity. The team worked at its best.” The sign of continuity with Alvini’s management, however, is given by injuries. Reca, Bandinelli and Hristov will be missing in Genoa. «We will also have to evaluate Ekdal’s conditions – continues D’Angelo -. Zurkowski should at least make it back to the squad.”

In front there will be Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria. A team that, like Spezia, started the season badly. But in recent days it has shown great signs of recovery. «I would have preferred to face a poor and unmotivated eleven. The Blucerchiati, on the other hand, are coming from a very good moment. We, however, have the physical and technical qualities to win. We will not go to Genoa in fear.” The matches, continues the new eagle coach, «all have their own history. Every minute of the match will be important. We hope to start well and finish better.”

With the change in the technical leadership of the team, on the other hand, all the cards have been reshuffled. Spezia started from scratch, and as a team and as individuals. Cipot and Krollis, two players who didn’t have much space with Alvini, are candidates to return to the rotations with D’Angelo. «I like them» admits the coach. And like them others. Moro «has great qualities. Spezia relies a lot on him.”

The gloss is up Salvatore Esposito, who together with Francesco Pio will face his other brother Sebastiano. «The fact that it is criticized means that everyone is aware of its value – he concludes -. He will have to take strength from the criticism. He has personality, enough to take on responsibilities that he shouldn’t have. He’s a boy we need to help. Because by helping him, we will help the whole team.”