La Spezia – «In the last matches of the first round we will have to understand who wants to take off the jacket and tie and wear clothes more appropriate to the situation». He doesn’t hide Luca D’Angelo. Spezia awaits league leaders Parma but is already looking to the future. In the last month of the year the new coach wants to see “spirit” and “desire to overcome the opponent”. Indispensable ingredients to pull the team out of quicksand.

The footballers, he continues, there is no lack of “motivation”. However, they «carry with them the waste of relegation and a less than positive start to the season. Individually they are all strong. But the psychological side also comes out on the pitch. Therefore, it will be up to us, the staff and the management, to understand who can shake off the situation and perform at their best.”

Perhaps starting from the match against Parma on Saturday 2 December: «We know, it’s a strong team. They change formation often, even within the same match, but the results are excellent. They have speed and start off strong.” Translated: it won’t be a simple race. On the other hand, Spezia will play at home: «We will have to get help from the fans. It’s important that we all row on the same side. Our supporters were also fantastic in Genoa. I am convinced that it will be the same at the Peak. If the result doesn’t arrive, it will be right to receive groans and boos.”

The same ones who felt before the break when D’Angelo’s predecessor, Massimiliano Alvini, paid with the bench. «We are paid to face difficulties – he admits -. A footballer who wants to be part of Spezia must know how to overcome them. I understand the negativity. But there are still several days to go and we will always try to get a result, against any opponent: we have the ability to do so.”

To return to victory you will also need to recover some pieces. Filippo Bandinelli will return to the squad, but the eagles lose “Disqualification”. Mirko Antonucci, contrary to what has transpired in the last few hours, “will be available”. Arkadiusz Reca, however, is still in the pits. The absence of the Polish defender, which will continue until the new year, forces D’Angelo to choose between Salvatore Elia and Joao Moutinho: «I have no alternatives. They have different characteristics between them. But they both play their roles offensively.”

The gloss is on the sterility of the attack. Spezia struggles to score. But, according to the eagle coach, “he always creates opportunities.” The problem lies in the finishing rather than in the conclusion. We must be more precise and less affected.” However, D’Angelo takes everyone into consideration. Included Raymond Krollis: «He has a sense of goal. I noticed it in training. I look to him as to all those who show me that they want to wear the white shirt.”