La Spezia – «The market was not easy. But determined and eager footballers have arrived.” Draw a line Luca D'Angelo. The month of negotiations is behind us. From now on, it will be the pitch that will speak again: «Catanzaro is a well-tested team, against which we will need a match of great effectiveness and technical-tactical attention».

After the victory in Pisa, the eagles will face the Calabrians. The first leg ended 4-0. Therefore the eagle coach underlined that it will be a “very expensive match”. And this is because the Giallorossi “dribble a lot”. Spezia, however, «will be ready. When you win, the work week always goes by more peacefully. The kids know that the road is still rough. The ranking speaks for itself.”

To make it better we will need everyone's help. Even those who arrived in the last hours of negotiations. «The market was complicated – he continues –. The company has done well. I'm happy with Moro's confirmation. In this category, on the other hand, few players can be decisive individually. What counts are the motivations and the desire to stay here.” The club, he repeats, «operated in a difficult situation. Many wanted to leave and the discontent could be felt everywhere. Now this aspect is no longer there. Tomorrow we will do our utmost to continue on the path undertaken in Pisa.”

The infirmary, however, remains full: «Elia will return next week. While Reca we plan to have him back with us at the beginning of March. Bandinelli, however, could already be among those called up for tomorrow's match.” The new ones, he concludes, will be «all available. Tanco is a little further behind than the others. He had been standing still for a while. In general, however, we are there.”