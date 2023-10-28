La Spezia – Spezia-Cosenza on the pitch. The push of Alberto Picco stadium to win again. This hasn’t happened at home since Spezia – Milan last May. The exile in Cesena, as already happened in the first year of Serie A, did not bring satisfaction. After 144 days, the eaglets thus rely on their own basin to regain enthusiasm and above all points. Despite Palermo’s excellent performance, Massimiliano Alvini’s team is still in the bottom of the table. Only 7 points were won in nine days. Few for those who, according to the club’s proclamation, were aiming to bounce back to Serie A.

The official lineups

It is urgent to reverse the trend. To try to do it, Alvini relies on the formation that has given him the most satisfaction so far: the 3-5-2. Despite numerous absences, it doesn’t change. Indeed, she keeps the bar straight and continues on her way. In front of Dragowski, the great protagonist of the Barbera match, a defense moves that is nothing short of unprecedented. Thanks to the disqualifications of Nikolaou and Bertola as well as Muhl’s injury, the back pack is made up of Amian, Gelashvili and Serpe. The midfield players, however, are the same ones seen in Palermo: Reca on the left, Elia on the right. Bandinelli returns in the middle. With him Salvatore Esposito and Zurkowski. Finally, the attacking tandem is made up of Antonucci and Francesco Pio Esposito, once again starting after the goal on the last day.

On the other hand, Fabio Caserta revolutionises. The Cosenza coach leaves out some starters such as Rispoli, D’Orazio, Calò, Mazzocchi and Tutino, and lines up the eleven with the 4-2-3-1. The only striker is the great former Francesco Forte. Behind him move Canotto, Voca and Marras. Praszelik and Viviani make up the midfield, while the defense of Micai features Martino, Meroni, Venturi and Fontanarosa.