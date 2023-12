Spice – Albin Ekdal terminates his contract with Spezia e leaves Italian football after 15 years. The club made the official announcement in a note.

“Spezia Calcio announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract that tied the midfielder born in 1989, Albin Ekdal, to the via Melara club. Best wishes to Ekdal for a future full of satisfactionssporting and otherwise”.