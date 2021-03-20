Spezia met again with the victory against Cagliari (2-1), which remains anchored in the relegation zone, on the twenty-eighth matchday of Serie A. Despite the departure to the field of play in the final stretch of the Argentine Giovanni Simeone, and the Uruguayan Diego Godín in the eleven, he left empty of a key party. Vincenzo Italiano’s Spezia had five games without winning. Only four points distanced him from his opponent, third to last in the table and marking the loss of category.

His victory gives air to Spezia, now away from the bottom. Even so, the Italian team suffered until the end, which had a two-goal advantage but had to survive in the face of harassment from Cagliari. Spezia got their victory on track early in the second half when a pass from Ghanaian Emmanuel Quartsin Gyasi was headed by Roberto Piccoli, who beat Alessio Cragno. Ten minutes from the end he scored the second signed by Giulio Maggiori, who took advantage of a pass from Simone Bastoni. By that time already Simeone and Gastón Pereiro were on the pitch, who closed the gap in the 84th minute. The visiting team accentuated the harassment of the Dutch Jeroen Zoet’s goal. Cagliari came to score in added time, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for offside by Brazilian Joao Pedro.

Bolonia go back two goals and sink bottom

Bologna, with three goals in twenty minutes, traced the advantage acquired by bottom player, Crotone (2-3), which sinks in Serie A and is getting closer and closer to relegation. Serse Cosmi’s ensemble could have taken a giant step toward salvation. The three points of the clash at the Stadio Ezio Scida would have placed Crotone five behind Torino, which marks the permanence. But he lost everything from game time.

Until that moment the local team saw the triumph closely with the goals of the Brazilian Junior Messias at half an hour and the Nigerian Simy, penalty, five minutes from intermission. Everything changed afterwards. The Crotone kept the distance until the final half hour, when it declined markedly. In the 62nd Adama Soumaoro shortened the gap and in the 70th the Dutchman Jerdy Schouten tied. The Bologna he won with four minutes remaining through the Danish Andreas Skov Olsen. Crotone is eight points away from salvation, while Serbian Sinsa Mihailovic’s Bologna finds peace in the middle of qualifying.