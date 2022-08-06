Gotti chooses the best 11 available: the Verde-Nzola duo immediately starts, Bourabia is in charge, in defense of the trio seen in the pre-season

Watch the live broadcast here at 6pm

La Spezia – In the first official match of the season, the eagles of Mr. Luca Gotti they face Como in the thirty-second finals of the Italian Cup by mister Giacomo Gattuso. In front of his audience, at the Alberto Picco stadium, ready to accompany the season debut of Spezia by Gotti.

Eagle trainer who, as anticipated in the press conference on the eve, chooses “training that is currently as competitive as possible”, Taking into account injuries, physical ailments and market turbulence. Space, therefore, for 3-5-2, the identity trademark of the Gottian La Spezia, which will see Zoet between the posts, with the defensive trio composed of Kiwior in the center and Nikolaou and Caldara on the sides. In midfield, the starting shirt for Bourabia in the direction, Bastoni and Agudelo will act as midfielders, while Sala on the right and Gyasi on the left will act on the outside. In attack, space for the Nzola-Verde couple.

Gotti therefore immediately chooses to rely on the Franco-Angolan center forward, after having spent nice words about him in yesterday’s press conference: “In this month the player has confirmed and exceeded my expectations. I have no difficulty in saying that he is a player that I really like and that I believe him don’t even realize how strong it is“. It seems there is initial harmony between the two, today’s test will tell us some more clues about it. Bench for Giulio Maggiore, captain’s armband that will be entrusted to Gyasi.

Watch the live broadcast here at 6pm

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS