La Spezia – Spezia wins. It does so in the last minutes of the matchstill under the Curva Ferrovia. As it happened in May. What has changed, however, are the actors. If with Venezia the eagle people had shouted the names of Pio Esposito and Reca to the sky, this evening it is Salvatore Esposito and Giuseppe Aurelio who end up at the center of the shouts. With a double close shot, the two have equalized and recovered the initial advantage of Frosinone with Cuni. And, in fact, given the go-ahead to the first party of the season.

The story of Spezia – Frosinone

However, it wasn’t the two teams that were the protagonists at the start of the match. The lighting system at the Alberto Picco stadium took centre stage, acting up. For more than five minutes, one of the light towers refused to go on and the kick-off was postponed. When the lights came back on, the home team started off strong. Bandinelli tried, more determined and offensive than in his first outings, but above all Elia. The former Palermo winger seemed to have a motor in his legs. Both in attack, where he worried Cerofolini several times. And in defence, with a series of important recoveries, such as the one on Cuni. For the first flash of the visitors, however, we had to wait until the quarter of an hour, when Sarr played his ace on Antony Oyono’s close-range shot. From then on, only two colours were seen: yellow and blue. In the 33rd minute, Pio Esposito nearly scored an own goal with a header that hit the post of his crossbar. Four minutes later, Frosinone took the lead: Darboe recovered high, precise pass to Cuni, who made no mistake in front of the eagle number 1. Spezia, one goal down, struggled to hold their own. The reaction was in vain. To the point that it was once again the former Roma midfielder who came close to a double lead.

The second half had no news or surprises. The lighting of the Viale Fieschi stadium no longer played tricks. Likewise, Vivarini and D’Angelo chose not to change the starting eleven. The hostilities were resumed by Pio Esposito, with a splendid volleywhich ended up out by centimeters. The Frosinone response, however, was not long in coming: first with Ghedjemis, whose left-footed shot went out by centimeters, then with the usual Darboe, a real thorn in the side of the Eagles, and Ambrosino. So, just when Frosinone could have closed the match, Spezia came out. Also thanks to the substitutions. After recalling an off Falcinelli to the bench for Soleri and a still positive Bandinelli for Candelari, the Ligurian team changed face. The product of the Aquilotto youth sector immediately earned a penalty: handball by Garritano. Salvatore Esposito, glacial, made up for his mistake in the first half by wrong-footing Cerofolini in the 73rd minute. With the ball in the center and the score at 1-1 in the bag, the whites continued to push. And in the end they were rewarded by the football gods. A melee in the penalty area, after Mateju hit the crossbar, saw Aurelio be quick and ready to react. One touch was enough and, in full recovery, the first goal in the white jersey of the former Palermo player coincided with the Picco celebration.

Thanks to a furious recovery, led by D’Angelo’s changes, Spezia scored their first victory in the championship. An important success, both for the standings and, above all, for morale. Frosinone, only a few months ago, lost Serie A in the final minutes of the last matchday. And, given the values ​​on the pitch, they aim to return there soon. For this reason, the success of the eagles is even more valuable. The next appointment is set for Wednesday evening. Soleri and his teammates will fly to Cosenza, where the great former player Massimiliano Alvini will be waiting for them.