Spice – There's no more time to waste. Luca D'Angelo must find the best version of his Spezia. The one that he can and must believe in salvation. Cittadella arrives at the Alberto Picco stadium. The same team that, less than two months ago, made a single morsel of the eaglets. It was the day before Christmas and Nikolaou and his companions ruined the holidays by losing 4 to 1 in the Tombolato. Today will be a completely different story, even if the balance of power has remained unchanged. The Venetians continue to sail through the noble waters of Serie B. The Ligurians, on the contrary, are still mired in the quicksand of the relegation zone.

The official lineups

In the press conference the day before, D'Angelo spoke about offensive varieties, including the possibility of seeing an attacking midfielder behind two pure attackers. And so it was. Today, in front of the Cittadella, the coach changes and opts for a new set-up. Diego Falcinelli is therefore still leading the white offensive. He fought and kept the team up in the last few days. All he needs is a goal to fully demonstrate a talent that, just a few years ago, shone in European cups. With him there will be Giuseppe Di Serio, author of the equalizer against Liberati in Terni. Behind them there is space for Daniele Verde. The 99, fresh from renewing his contract until 2027, has demonstrated quality and desire to make an impact. It is to him that the coach once again entrusts the keys to the imagination. Salvatore Esposito and Adam Nagy then act as breakwaters in front of the defense, this time assisted by Filip Jagiello. Which moves the range of action back a few metres. Ales Mateju and Francesco Cassara, however, move on the outside. Finally, in front of the goal, defended by Jeroen Zoet, are Lukas Muhl and captain Dimitrios Nikolaou.

Edoardo Gorini, Cittadella coach, responds with a proven 4-3-2-1. The so-called Christmas tree. In the attacking midfield, Vita and Pandolfi will have the task of triggering Pittarello's bomber. Precisely the attacker who was close to wearing the Spezia shirt in January. Rizza, Branca and Carriero are the midfielders. While Mastrantonio, Frare, Angeli and Carissoni make up the midline to protect Kastrati's goal.