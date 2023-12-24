La Spezia – First they will have lunch together, then they will carry out the finishing touches in view of Modena. The Spezia footballers will experience a different Christmas. They will not spend it in the family, among relatives and at laid tables. But they will train. And they will prepare the last challenge of the year, decisive for the race for salvation.

The defeat of Cittadella left consequences. The ranking is still deficient. The two consecutive victories, which came against Ascoli and Bari, did not move them. The eaglets are still in dire straits and can no longer make mistakes. Then there is a one-match disqualification for Luca D'Angelo. The coach, expelled at the Tombolato, will have to serve a one-match suspension. In his place will be deputy Taddei, who will have the arduous task of leading the team in a particular moment.

Modena arrives at the Alberto Picco stadium on Boxing Day. Which is why Spezia won't have a Christmas like the others. After training on Christmas Eve, Nikolaou and his companions they will also take to the lawn of the Comunale di Follo on December 25th. They will train at full capacity, but not before having had lunch together. The eaglets will form a group, they will have Christmas lunch together to cement their relationships. And then they'll think about the canaries. The last effort before closing a 2023 lacking in satisfaction.