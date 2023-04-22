La Spezia – It is the derby of the Ave Maria, of the last prayer when you have already repented of your sins and deserved your punishments. No one can make a mistake, especially after Verona’s victory against Bologna, so much so that this foresto bisyllabic is almost a sentence. Lo Spezia, joined by the Venetians in an overbearing comeback, it tries to loosen tensions that touch each other like current wires. He didn’t leave for Genoa last night, he prefers finishing still on site, then he keeps the Genoese hotel but in day use and shows up at the stadium after 7pm.

Semplici knows, understands, perceives, has little magician and much pragmatic, but smells the wind and, above all, how heavy are the risks of playing it in such a fratricidal way. Moreover, Sampdoria is its bete noire: six matches, four defeats, only one victory at the time of Spal (but it was 2018) and a draw with Cagliari (in 2021, a period of real miracles and salvation of the Sardinians).

What do you do when the tide rises and you have desperate pirates in front of you? «I hope that the match starts and is perceived by my parents with the right attitude, respecting the fans and the delicacy of the moment – the man from Tavarnelle recounts – and it’s also difficult to calculate. We have to think only of ourselves, because we would disperse our strength and we cannot do it. We have to think about our task, to improve ourselves, to correct the mistakes made and think only of the opponent, Sampdoria who are alive. Thinking about doing the maximum, both in terms of performance and in terms of points».

The tables bring the salvation dam to 33-34, he travels to a race point, and in doing so he would get there without a taxi, but he doesn’t trust him. For now he has won one out of seven, but against Inter, and blocked Italiano at his house. Signature moves. There’s the fans argument perhaps to give another boost: «We have the stimulus, then there can be rivalries between fans, but these aspects go beyond what we think about. We keep our fans close, trying to get a result that can allow us to get ever closer to the goal. We are an ambitious team, we fight for salvation, but we have to look ahead and leave out many negative aspects». Twenty-three called up, Simone Bastoni is back among the starters (it hasn’t happened since January); Verde initially seems to be the favorite over Maldini, the disqualified Ampadu should make way for Caldara the favorite over Wisniewski; Reca takes his place in the left lane. Everything always revolves around Nzola and his 13 goals: very heavy ones away in Turin (last win away), Inter (last success in twelve matches), Florence and Verona. Need more tonight, though.

About 1400 fans expected in tow, with six coaches, private cars, a Regional and Intercity that lead from La Spezia to Genoa and bring the ultras back home from Brignole. Police headquarters alerted, reinforcements will also arrive from La Spezia. Who at this point, better than a professional firefighter, to put out the heat? In fact, Fabio Maresca, 42 years old, Neapolitan, directs. To quote Giorgio Gaber, who’s flying tonight?