La Spezia – Another match with a thousand meanings. Yet another one this season. After the away games in Pisa and Cosenza, Spezia finds itself facing Cesena. The club with which, on two occasions, the Aquilotti have shared the stadium due to work on the Picco. And, above all, the club that has welcomed two former players who have just transferred: Simone Bastoni and Mirco Antonucci. But it doesn’t end there. Because, of course, the most important thing remains the pitch. The Emilians are sailing in third place in the standings, with 6 points. The Ligurians are chasing, with 5. One more reason to do well on the last day before the break.

Spezia – Cesena, the official formations

With the draw on the Cosenza pitch, Luca D’Angelo’s Spezia achieved their eighth consecutive useful result. Not a record, but a good sign in view of a long and tortuous season. Along the lines of Marulla, therefore, the Pescara coach confirms the tried and tested 3-5-2. The big news is the return of captain Hristov from the first minute, who remained on the bench in the midweek round. With him, protecting Sarr’s goal, there are Wisniewski and Bertola. Salvatore Esposito and Nagy remain the brains of the team. While the young Candelari, fresh from his call-up with the Italy Under 20, will be asked for insertions and quality. On the wings, Elia’s absence must be compensated for, stopped by a muscular problem. Mateju will replace him, with Aurelio on the other side. Di Serio and Pio Esposito, therefore, will have the most important task: to score goals.

Mignani, who declared to be aware of the strength of the eagletsresponds with a mirror module. Pisseri goes in goal. In front of him, a three-man defense composed of Ciofi, Mangraviti and Curto. Bastoni, a great ex of the challenge, moves as a mezzala, together with Berti and alongside Calò. Adamo and Donnarumma are the wingers, while Kargbo and Antonucci move in attack.