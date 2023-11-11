La Spezia – «Disappointment in the environment is normal. The only way we have to recreate enthusiasm is to win on Sunday.” It does not allow alternative solutions Francesco Cassata. He accompanied Massimiliano Alvini to the press conference. He sat next to the coach and, together with Dimitrios Nikolaou, wanted to send a message to the city: the team is united and will do everything to get out of the difficult situation in the rankings.

«We can only do this by remaining compact – begins the Greek defender –. There’s no point in hiding. The challenge with Ternana is fundamental. We will enter the field to win and get the three points.” There are no other roads. After having won just nine points in twelve matchdays, Spezia has its back against the wall. «My first year in the Gulf of Poets was similar – he recalls –, we started badly and then we achieved salvation. Today we live in a difficult time. We must remain united, face the difficulties and give our best.” Starting from those who, like him, wear the captain’s armband: «In Cremona I made a mistake, I got an avoidable red. Like my teammates, I have always put everything on the pitch. And now I feel responsible for this situation. It’s normal to feel the weight of negativity, but it’s our fault. The team, however, is united. And our goal is to make our fans happy again.”

Few concepts, but clear. The captain speaks compactly. And he asks the environment for it. He is aware of both the team’s bad moment and the only medicine Spezia has to overcome it: beating Ternana. «We will battle from the first to the ninetieth minute – adds Cassata -. The situation is particular, but it was right to put our face to it. It was right to present ourselves and show that we are the first to be angry.” And coming from him, a native of La Spezia, it goes double: «Taking the field for my hometown team leads me to give even more. They are beautiful, positive feelings. Now I hope they start to bring results too.”