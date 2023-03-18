La Spezia – Nzola, Shomurodov, Ampadu, Cipot, Beck, Ekdal, Holm, Krollis, Dragowski and Esposito. There are ten eaglets that will fly all over the world to defend the colors of their respective national teams. After the defeat on the Sassuolo field, the Spezia Calcio championship is temporarily paused. It will resume on 2 April next, when Salernitana arrives at the Alberto Picco stadium for what will be to all intents and purposes another salvation clash.

While those who will remain on the shores of the Gulf of Poets will return to training on Tuesday already placing their sights on the Campania club, for several players it is time to shed the white to wear the colors of the national teams. The first to take the field will be Tio Cipot, called up to the Slovenia under 21 squad for matches against Slovakia (March 22) and Azerbaijan (March 26). Then it will be the turn of Spezia’s top scorer, Mbala Nzola. The 18th eagle will take the field in the qualifying matches for the next African Cup that Angola will play against Ghana between 23 and 27 March.

On 24 March, however, it will be the turn of all the La Spezia players involved in friendlies and Euro 2024 qualifiers. Eldor Shomurodov, captain of Uzbekistan, will face Bolivia and Venezuela (March 28). Bartolomiej Dragowski will be called up to defend Poland’s goal posts against the Czech Republic and Albania (March 27). Albin Ekdal and Emil Holm will be involved in Sweden’s matches with Belgium and Azerbaijan (March 27). Salvatore Esposito, called up by the Under 21 team, will face two friendlies with Serbia and Ukraine (March 27). Ethan Ampadu will represent Wales on 25 March against Croatia, before playing an all-eagle derby with Raimonds Krollis on 28 March. Finally, a call-up also for Julius Beck, who as captain of Denmark under 18 will wear the armband in the friendlies against Norway, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

With an official note, which appeared on the club’s website, Spezia Calcio then communicated the disappearance of Philip Platekfather of the owner Robert and of the president Philip Jr. “The whole Platek family – we read – goes the most heartfelt condolences from the management of the club, the team and the La Spezia fans, on a day of such deep pain”.