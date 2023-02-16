Spezia Calcio, the fans comment on Gotti’s dismissal



Spice – Luca Gotti, since yesterday, is no longer the coach of Spezia Calcio. The exemption of the coach from Veneto, who has been at the helm for just seven months, was communicated a few days after the daring draw that arrived on the Empoli field.

The news, which was in the air after the latest non-positive results, has caused various reactions among La Spezia fans. “Hasty decision” for Lucio Mori, who then added: «Gotti had his faults. However, given the situation characterized by injuries and absences, I would have waited a little longer». Same idea as Amerigo Lualdi, another eagle fan: «I would have given him a few more games. This is because, apart from the very last matches, Spezia has always played fairly». Cristian Petani adds: «The choice is rash. Up until Kiwior’s sale, which came about due to a wave of injuries, the team was in a calm position and played excellent football».

And it is precisely on the game, and on the identity of the team, that Andrea Capasso’s speech goes: «Gotti has given an important play to Spezia. The team had an identity, with a prolific striker like Nzola. The only decision I didn’t share is the one regarding the use of Holm and Nzola on the Atalanta field in the Italian Cup: otherwise I don’t find many errors in his management. Therefore, the exemption does not find me in agreement ». In the many absences of the last period, however, find a mitigating Cesare Pistarino and Luca Colombo. «With the full team he had shown that he could lead Spezia to a peaceful salvation» underlines Pistarino. «The exemption can be accepted – comments Colombo – but it doesn’t seem to me the right choice at the moment. The excuses certainly outweigh the blame.

«Humanly sorry for a person who has given so much to the square. – says the eagle supporter Gian Maria Tosi – Maybe he paid a little for everyone. On the other hand, it must be emphasized that the Empoli match still risked being a boulder on the whole environment. Time will tell if the decision to exempt him will have paid off or not ».