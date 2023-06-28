La Spezia – There is traffic along the Gulf of Poets, and not just tourists. Kevin Agudelo he is the first player from Spezia Calcio to say goodbye, in the direction of Dubai. The passage of the Colombian leprechaun at Al-Nasr Sc it’s official. The Via Melara club itself made it known through an official statement: “It is announced that it has definitively sold Agudelo’s services. Best wishes to the footballer for a future full of sporting and non-sporting satisfactions”.

Arrived to wear the white shirt in the summer of 2020, that of promotion to Serie A, Toto has collected 93 appearances, seasoned with four goals and as many assists. The first arrived, after a few remnants of the match, in a Parma – Spezia in October three years ago and rewarded the choice of the Italian, who lined him up from the first minute on the occasion. It was with Thiago Motta, however, that the Puerto Caicedo native achieved the best season of his career, enhanced by historic goals in Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio, as well as a series of excellent performances. The last year, on the other hand, has been stingy with satisfactions. Spezia was demoted and Agudelo failed to save the sinking ship.

Now the Colombian is the first to empty Follo’s locker. Even memories, which however, as underlined through a post on Instagram, will remain with him forever. At the bottom of a video showing his eaglet prowess, In fact, Agudelo wrote a passionate message to the fans: «I lived unique and unforgettable moments. I learned from you what it means to love a club. I will never forget the three years I lived in this shirt. We lived a beautiful story together. You have always stood by me, through thick and thin. And that’s what a real family does. You always made me feel like one of you. Believe me when I tell you that I will always carry you in my heart. Once an eagle, always an eagle.’