La Spezia – Luca Gotti’s experience on the Spezia Calcio bench is over. The coach from Veneto, seven months after the beginning of the adventure in the Golfo dei Poeti, was relieved of his duties after the 2-2 draw in Empoli. The day after the company’s decision, the debate on the exemption was opened in the city.(video by Daniele Izzo)



03:30