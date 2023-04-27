Spice – “Nzola risks not being part of the squad. We will evaluate with the staff, but he could join Maldini and the other injured players.” A bolt from the blue. Thus Leonardo Semplici opened the pre-Monza press conference, with news that the Spezia fans did not expect and which could weigh heavily on the season finale.

“There are two options, both valid. – continues the eagle coach regarding the replacement of the bomber – The first leads to the name of Shomurodov. I know him, he has already performed well and is training with desire and attention. The second to Krollis. After a period of adaptation that followed two months of inactivity, he’s now fine and I’m thinking about deploying him either as a striker or as a winger. I am convinced that he will give us a hand ”.

The same that Semplici expects from Daniele Verde, who returned to scoring last week against Sampdoria: “He doesn’t have quality problems, but stability. He has some physical problems. I have to evaluate it from time to time. Anyway, I’m happy with him. During the week we joked about it: he was the shortest player to score with a header in Serie A ”.

And his goal allowed Spezia to snatch a point and avoid defeat in the delicate battle against the blucerchiati: “There was bitterness. – He admits – The way we expressed ourselves on the pitch, we had to win. However, the performance remains. We saw a good Spezia, which created the conditions for winning. We must, however, be more cynical. In the end, it’s the points that count.” Then the praise to the group: “He is working with intensity. It’s an excellent squad, whoever enters does it in the right way. And this is a very important aspect”.

The next stop says Monza: “Nice team, play well and are on a positive streak. It has interesting players, a good coach and a club that we know well.” This is Semplici’s comment, who immediately after ruled out the possibility of a module change: “I don’t think so. In principle, we will see the defense of the last few days. Ampadu is back, we will evaluate who will leave his place”.

The gloss is on two singles: Wisniewski and Esposito. “When I sat on the Spezia bench, the Pole had played one game, the Italian a couple. I gave them a chance and now they’ve earned what they’re getting. Gave a positive contribution to the team”.