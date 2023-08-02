La Spezia – New hit at Spezia Calcio. After the official arrivals of Francesco Pio Esposito and Mirko Antonucci, the club in via Melara has dropped a new card, that of Lukas Mühl.

The German defender is 27 years old and has been released since then last season at Austria Vienna. In the past he mostly wore the Nuremberg shirt. He made his first team debut for the Rossoneri on 15 May 2016 in the Bundesliga 2 match against Paderborn. The first of four goals, however, came on 29 January 2017 in the home match lost against Dynamo Dresden.

Mühl, in the technical-tactical chessboard of La Spezia, will replace the Polish Wisniewskiseriously injured during the retreat in Santa Cristina Val Gardena and forced to stay out for between 6 and 8 months.