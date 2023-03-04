Spice – “An important challenge, but one that doesn’t change the future”. This is how Leonardo Semplici defined the meeting that Sunday at lunchtime will see Spezia and Hellas Verona opposed at the press conference. A tough game, not yet decisive, but which can still channel the near future of the eaglets: «A positive result could give us momentum. – admits the coach – Any result, however, will not be decisive for the final objective. After Verona, there will still be thirteen games to go: there are still many points available».

However, the fans flocked to training at open doors on Thursday, they shouted it clearly: “We want Serie A”. A goal that, according to Semplici, can also be achieved thanks to the support of the spectators: «Thank you. Home games will be key from here to the end. Having their support is vital for the team. So we decided to open the gates of the Peak to him. The connection of society, team and fans can lead us to reach the goal».

In fact, ending the week that began with the comeback in Udine in the best possible way would be very important: «I liked the performance at the Dacia Arena. – says the technician – We were good at playing with personalities from the beginning. We have suffered as a team and we have not disunited. The result was right. I hope it bodes well for the continuation ».

From the general to the particular, Semplici then focused on the coexistence of the Agudelo-Nzola trio-Shomurodov and on the conditions of Szymon Zurkowski, steadily in the group for two training sessions now. «I hope to let Nzola and Shomurodov play together as soon as possible. Agudelo is once again decisive. Zurkowski is an important footballer. I think he can give us a big hand. Training after training I will better evaluate his characteristics. At the moment he is not yet in top form, but he will be in the game ».

The comment is on Hellas Verona: «He has shown in the last few games that he has found an important DNA. The Scala are aggressive, good at stealing the ball and restarting: they never give up. An important match awaits us on Sunday, in which we will have to fight back blow by blow. To be even more dangerous that in Udine we will have to be more aggressive, bring more players close to the goal and dribble better».