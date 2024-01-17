Spice – Revolving doors in the Spezia Calcio home. For a Bartolomiej Dragowski who leaves towards Panathinaikos there is a Gian Marco Crespi who enters. The number one born in 2001 comes from Juventus. The final details remain to be ironed out. But the negotiation is already channeled and could soon end with a permanent transfer.

The two deals have come to a head in the last few hours. Dragowski, now out of the eagle projects, will fly to Panathinaikos. The formula will be that of a loan with right of redemption. At the same time, Crespi will become a new player for Spezia. He will join Zoet, starter in the last few days, and Zovko. He returned to Juventus last October as a free agent. In his first experience he wore the Next Gen shirt, arriving from Crotone. In the Juventus B team he made a total of six appearances. Then the left shoulder injury forced him to end the season early.

Dragowski, however, will wear green. His experience in the white shirt would end with 49 appearances, 79 goals conceded and one relegation. Chosen to take over Provedel's cumbersome legacy, the Pole was the number one starter in Spezia's last season in Serie A.